WCAX Transmitter Update: Crews work on replacing antenna

It will be a few more days before everyone has signal again, after our antenna fire.

A project like this would usually take months to finish and crews are trying to do it in just days.

We have new photos taken by our engineer on top of Mount Mansfield and you can see just how snowy and ice-covered it is up there.

A special team is working to replace the antenna, which caught fire last week.

We still don't know exactly when everything will be up and running again, but crews are trying to do it as quickly and as safely as possible.

Those relying on over the air signal aren't like the cable customers, who have different options to get our programming.

Over-the-air relies on the transmitter, which needs the new antenna.