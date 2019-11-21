WCAX brings in specialized team to help fix transmitter tower

A specialized team is at the top of Mount Mansfield today to assess the damage to the WCAX transmitter tower after a fire there earlier this week. It's part of our effort to get our signal back to all our viewers as soon as possible.

The tower-- about the height of a 10-story building-- caught fire on Tuesday, knocking out our signal and that of other TV stations.

The special crew that came in from out of state is climbing the 190-foot tower today to take a closer look at what exactly happened there and what was damaged. We know the fire was self-contained, but we have to wait for those experts to investigate to learn the extent of the damage.

Last night, the Stowe Mountain Resort snowmaking crew gave us a head-- helping us to get some replacement parts to the top of the mountain to aid in the repairs once they get started.

The Channel 3 signal is now back on Dish Network, Xfinity/Comcast and Charter. You can also watch our news streaming live on our website and mobile app.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.