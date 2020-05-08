WCAX digital sales manager loses battle with cancer

It's a sad day for all of us at WCAX as we say goodbye to a member of our Channel 3 family.

Matt Monahan died on Thursday. He was 39.

Matt worked at WCAX for seven years, most recently as our digital sales manager.

Unfortunately, he also spent much of that time battling brain cancer, at one point going into remission only to have the unrelenting disease return.

Matt always had a smile for everyone, he loved hockey and he cherished his family. He leaves behind his wife, Angie, and two young children, Jillian and Declan. Our thoughts are with them.