WCAX honored with 2 regional Edward R Murrow awards

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 7:11 PM, May 12, 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) We are proud to announce WCAX is the winner of two regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

Celine McArthur won for continuing coverage for her series of stories called "The Fix: Mothers and Children in Crisis." Over the course of a year, she followed the journey of a woman who became a mom while battling heroin addiction.

A second award went to Kelly O'Brien for her moving story about a woman who received a surprise holiday shopping spree so she could buy presents for the great-grandchildren suddenly in her care.

Congrats to both Kelly and Celine, and all of the Channel 3 News team who made those stories possible.

 