WCAX nominated for 6 regional Emmy Awards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) We're pleased to announce WCAX is nominated for six regional Emmy Awards.
The team here was nominated for:
Best Newscast
Best Continuing Coverage - "The Fix: Mothers and Babies in Crisis" - Celine McArthur, Galen Ettlin
Best Serious Series - "Still in the Shadows" - Ike Bendavid, Daniela Fierro, Angela Elderton
Best Light Serious - "Super Seniors" - Joe Carroll
Best Specialty Report-Sports - "Medals of Honor" - Scott Fleishman
Best Sports Reporter - "Thunder Road driver reunites with kidney donor" - Scott Fleishman
Click here for the full list of nominees.