WCAX nominated for 6 regional Emmy Awards

Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 9:09 PM, Apr 30, 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) We're pleased to announce WCAX is nominated for six regional Emmy Awards.

The team here was nominated for:

Best Newscast

Best Continuing Coverage - "The Fix: Mothers and Babies in Crisis" - Celine McArthur, Galen Ettlin

Best Serious Series - "Still in the Shadows" - Ike Bendavid, Daniela Fierro, Angela Elderton

Best Light Serious - "Super Seniors" - Joe Carroll

Best Specialty Report-Sports - "Medals of Honor" - Scott Fleishman

Best Sports Reporter - "Thunder Road driver reunites with kidney donor" - Scott Fleishman

Click here for the full list of nominees.

 