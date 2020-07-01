WCAX power down for maintenance

Beginning at approximately 10 a.m. this morning, July 1, WCAX is powering down our over-the-air signal temporarily. Fellow broadcasters WVNY and WFFF are conducting required work on their tower at Mount Mansfield. This power-down is for the safety of the tower crew, and could last for several hours. WCAX’s online streams, most cable and satellite providers should be unaffected, but some satellite and cable providers use the WCAX over-the-air signal as the source of their system, and thus even if you subscribe to a programming service, you may be affected.

This work is part of federal requirements from the Federal Communications Commission. WCAX was required to complete this FCC-mandated work in October of 2019; WVNY and WFFF are required to complete their work by Friday, July 3, 2020. This is a planned, managed outage designed to protect the workers and allow all broadcasters to return to over the air service as soon as possible. This work is not related to the damaged antenna replacement WCAX plans to conduct in August of 2020. We apologize for any inconvenience.