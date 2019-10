A big day of celebration for our family here at Channel 3.

Photographer Lance MacKenzie and Reporter and Anchor Darren Perron picked up their National Edward R. Murrow award on Monday in New York City.

The award for "Best News Series" on the Battle over Burn Pits. It spotlights overseas military burn pits and their potential health impacts on soldiers.

The report led to investigations and legislation signed in Vermont to try to help our veterans.