WCAX talks with an American living in Italy during their strict quarantine

Italy is under the strictest quarantine since World War II with residents being asked to stay inside and businesses shut down.

WCAX's Alexandra Montgomery's uncle teaches English over there and says Americans need to take this seriously.

Italian city streets and famous landmarks are usually packed with people. But during a recent walk outside, Patrick McGuigan barely found anyone.

He lives in Genoa in northern Italy and people are asked to stay inside.

"They haven't said you can't leave your apartment, but -- but it seems like at the moment only for necessary reasons, everyone is at home," said McGuigan.

McGuigan is an American citizen who was just told this week not to show up for work and instead, teach English online.

But this new rule has been weeks in the making with grade school kids sent home weeks ago and passes issued by police to show on the way to work. He says only essential businesses are open.

"If there's a line, the line is outside and there's security there, and they call you in one by one at the bank or the store or something like that," said McGuigan.

Signs are up in the supermarket showing how close you can be to another person. McGuigan says bread and pasta are in shorter supply.

"Most items are still pretty available, so we're not there yet. Hopefully we don't get there," said McGuigan.

Really facing shortages are doctors. McGuigan says hospitals are maxed out.

"They are tired and overworked and afraid," said McGuigan. "We are teetering of the verge of a healthcare crisis because of this. There are a lot of people in the hospital," said McGuigan.

But he says overall, he's happy with how the Italian government has communicated and responded.

"I think they've done what they can in a developing situation," McGuigan.

He says he's been washing his hands and staying away from large groups.

As of Friday morning, more than 12,000 people have confirmed cases in Italy, 1,000 have recovered and nearly 900 people have died.