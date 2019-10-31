WCAX to operate 2 more TV stations

Some exciting news from our parent company, Gray Television.

Gray has entered an agreement to purchase two stations in our region from Cross Hill Communications.

WYCI is licensed to Saranac Lake, New York, and shows Heroes and Icons, a network featuring classic television programming like "Star Trek."

WYCU is a low-power TV station in Claremont, New Hampshire, which shows a network called "Decades," another classic TV catalog with shows grouped by the decades they originally aired.

Over the course of the next few months, Gray and Cross Hill Communications will work together to complete the purchase with FCC approval.

WCAX will begin operating the stations upon closing of the purchase.