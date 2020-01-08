A look inside the Army Mountain Warfare School

The Army Mountain Warfare School in Jericho is getting $30 million to upgrade its facility by building a brand new one up the road.

WCAX took a tour of the current location to see how that money will be spent.

Vermont Army National Guard officials tell us the biggest problem is a lack of space.

"The new facility is going to give them much more space, and it's going to be so much more fluid for the students to come in, sign for their stuff, and get out and get to training," said Lieutenant Col. Jacob Roy.

The new facility will allow the school to meet the army's growing demand for mountaineer training, which officials say isn't possible right now.

They say this training prepares soldiers for warfare in snowy, high-altitude terrain, where many threats around the world reside like Afghanistan.

"Wars have been won and lost based on an army's ability to fight and win in the mountains. So I think what we teach here, while it's not massively applicable to the entire United States Army, provides us a great advantage when those opportunities do arise," said Maj. Steven Gagner.

Officials say because the current facility was built in 1983, it doesn't have the capacity for modern technology.

The infrastructure has also suffered over the years with visible wear and tear on the stairwells, ceilings, and windows.

"These stairwells are never meant to allow two-way traffic, carrying rucksacks and all of the gear that have to come up here. If you even really kind of look at it, you know, I mean, all the bolts and everything are coming out," said Roy.

They say the goal is to reflect the professionalism of the army as well as being practical.

"It's all about being more productive, more efficient, so when these soldiers go home, they're going to go home as the subject matter experts to their unit from what they just learned here," said Roy.

The new facility will be built by 2022.