WCAX vehicle involved in crash

We want to let you know that one of our employees was involved in a traffic accident on Monday. We don't normally report on crashes of this nature, but several of our viewers have been asking about it on social media.

The accident happened on Route 7 in Pittsford. Reporter Kiernan Brisson took his eyes off the road briefly to look at his GPS and ran into a vehicle in front of him.

Neither driver reported being injured.

Kiernan was issued a ticket for following too closely.

WCAX is committed to safe and attentive driving so we are good neighbors in our community and on the road.