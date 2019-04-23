WCAX wins Murrow Award for burn pit reports

WCAX News uncovered a new fight for our veterans returning from war zones-- open-air burn pits that many say made them sick. Now, that special report has been honored with one of the most prestigious journalism awards.

Our Darren Perron and Photographer Lance MacKenzie just won an Edward R. Murrow Award for their series called "Battle Over Burn Pits."

Battle Over Burn Pits, Part 1

Battle Over Burn Pits, Part 2

Thousands of troops breathed in smoke from the open-air burn pits in the middle of war zones. In those pits, everything was burned: tires, medical waste, human waste, metals, trash.

Darren uncovered how many Vermonters got sick; some died. That report led to investigations and proposed legislation to help our veterans.