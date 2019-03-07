WNESU officials will not call for Cabot High School revote

Voters in Cabot have again rejected a measure to close their local high school.

The Caledonian-Record reports school officials announced Tuesday the measure to close Cabot High School failed. The vote was 376 against closing the school, 188 in favor of it.

Washington Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker says there will not be a petition for a revote due to the vote margin.

Those in favor of closing the high school say it will save the town money.

School officials say the cost of paying tuition for the 39 expected students to attend different schools next year would be more than $400,000 than what they would save from closing the school.

A similar petition to close the school was rejected by voters in 2013.

