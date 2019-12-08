WWII Vet celebrates birthday on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Saturday was National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The surprise attack on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941 dealt America a historic blow. When the last Japanese fighter planes left Hawaii skies, two hours and 20 minutes after the attack had started, 2,403 Americans were dead, the Pacific Fleet was in ruins, and the United States was thrown into war.

More than 12 million American men and women served in that war and each year there are fewer of them left. On Saturday, a V-F-W post in St. Johnbury took the day to honor one of those veterans, who's observing a special anniversary of his own.

"I was in a battalion that had ninety-five people, or troops, and I'm pretty much the last one standing," said WWII Veteran Pete Racine.

Racine served in the Marine corps during World War Two, and fought in the battle of Okinawa. Although Saturday was a somber reminder of the war, VFW Post 793 honored a happier anniversary, Pete's 95th birthday.

"There's not too many of those guys left," said VFW Post 793 Commander Thom Anderson.

Anderson organized the event because he believes it's important to celebrate our local Veterans. Especially, at a time when the country is losing more and more World War II veterans to old age.

"He's our oldest serving member and it's just an honor and a privilege to be able to recognize him and his service," Anderson said.

Racine is actually a bit of a celebrity in St. Johnsbury, since he became a world record holder back in 2017.

"I was the only one that rolled a car wheel to wheel, complete roll-over," Racine said.

"He really made a splash when he rolled the car at age 92, so he's well known; he's kind of famous in the local area," said Anderson.

Gloria, Pete's daughter, says she's overjoyed to see that he has not been forgotten by his community.

"I guess it says a lot for the community itself, getting together and doing something like this for him," said Gloria Cass.

And Pete would agree.

"I feel so good about it, I don't know I'm just overwhelmed but you know -- I've had quite a life, I've had a full life," Racine said.

He says he hopes to break at least one more world record with the time he has left, but no matter what, he's happy with the life he's lived.

