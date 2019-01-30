Wait for toxicology tests after 'suspicious death' at DHMC

New Hampshire authorities say they are awaiting the results of toxicology tests following what they described as a "suspicious death" of a woman under medical care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati tells the Valley News that an autopsy took place Monday, but that more information is being sought. He said further details are pending toxicology test results, and that could take up to 60 days. He said part of the process is conducted out of state.

Authorities said the woman was receiving medical care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock when she died on Sunday. Her name has not been released.

The attorney general's office said there is no evidence that there is any threat to the general public.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)