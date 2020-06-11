Wait to reopen? Some NYC shops run out of patience

In a city famous for its lack of patience, some businesses have jumped ahead on what’s supposed to be a slow emergence from coronavirus lockdown.

Stores in parts of the city have already started to allow customers inside to shop, even though the phased reopening that began Monday only allows retailers to sell merchandise via curbside pickup for now.

Customers are not supposed to be permitted indoors at most retailers until phase two of reopening, which might not come until late June or early July.

