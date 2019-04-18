Waiting Pains: The challenge of wooing doctors to Vermont

We continue our investigation into wait times at Vermont's largest hospital network.

Wednesday, we told you that the University of Vermont Health Network's efforts to reduce wait times for specialists have been a mixed bag. Depending on the specialty you need help from, you may still have to wait months for your appointment. And we told you the network has been hiring doctors to try to fix that.

One local doctor told WCAX News the problem is with hiring but also with specialists leaving. Right now, the UVM Medical Center has 648 doctors. Last year, they hired 111. Forty-five doctors left and there are 70 jobs open.

But getting those filled is not as simple as just posting a job ad because with an aging population around New England, there's a lot of competition for doctors. And our Cat Viglienzoni found out Vermont may need to get creative and pony up the cash to woo them here.

"I first got here in October, so just as the leaves were at their peak, which was intentionally planned," said Dr. James Metz, a pediatrician.

Metz has only worked at the UVM Medical Center for half a year but he's no stranger to Vermont. He grew up here, got a medical degree at UVM, and then, like so many other medical grads, left for the big city. But after 12 years in Seattle, he came back.

"I think I was ready to move back to a smaller place like Vermont," Metz said.

Usually, Vermont's size doesn't attract doctors here. In fact, it's a hindrance.

"You have to think of Burlington as a small country town," said Art Woolf, an economics professor at UVM.

Woolf says when Vermont tries to compete with metropolitan areas like Boston, we are at a disadvantage because there is only one major medical center.

"You don't have any choice of where else you can work, there's just nothing," Woolf said.

That goes for doctors and their spouses.

"Most physicians have spouses that are high-paid professionals," Woolf said.

The UVM Health Network admits part of the challenge is spouse placement. Doctors won't want to work here if their partners also can't find jobs in the community.

"It's hard to recruit," said Kevin Mullin, the chair of the Green Mountain Care Board.

Mullin says the shortage of providers spans all areas of the medical field and leads to problems like wait times or burnout. He says hospitals are trying to pay competitively but specialists may not want to work in an area where they will be on call more often.

"Today's workforce doesn't expect that," Mullin said.

To fix the shortage he thinks Vermont needs to get creative and drastic. Think about paying for school, not just loans, on the condition that graduates would stay here to work after they're done.

"Because if we don't start doing things more creatively, if we don't start adding capacity at our programs, we're just not going to have enough people to take care of the medical needs of the citizens of the state," Mullin said.

Metz says his decision was made easier because his family and partner were here. He says working at a smaller medical institution like UVM has similar opportunities.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: How would you "sell" Vermont, if you will?

Dr. James Metz: I think there's a lot to be said for working in a place where you get to know people really well and have some roots like I do in Vermont.

Hiring isn't a problem limited to specialists, though. This week on "You Can Quote Me" we speak with a recruiting agency in Vermont that says it's seeing shortages across multiple professions in the medical field, especially nursing. Hear what they say employers here need and what could help. That's this Sunday at 7:30 a.m.