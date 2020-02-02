Waiting for tonight: J. Lo on performing at the Super Bowl

It’s less than 24 hours to stage time and Jennifer Lopez is readying her big performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

NFL Super Bowl 54 football game halftime performer Jennifer Lopez and Shakira pose for a picture at a news conference Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

In an interview with The Associated Press a day before she hits the stage, Lopez said she hopes her performance with Colombian singer Shakira inspires and unites people.

Lopez and Shakira will blaze the stage Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The singer from the Bronx said she is proud to see two Latin hitmakers headline on such a global stage.

