Waiting period for handgun buys sent to Scott

Legislation that would establish a 24-hour waiting period to buy handguns has been sent to Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who has five days to decide whether it will become law.

The measure comes a year after Vermont imposed its first significant gun ownership restrictions in the aftermath of what police say was a near-miss school shooting in Fair Haven.

Vermont Public Radio reports that Vermont would become the 10th state to have a waiting period if the bill becomes law.

Scott said Wednesday that he had not decided whether he would sign it, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature.

Proponents say the legislation would reduce suicide rates, while opponents say there's little data to support that claim and say it infringes on gun owners' right.

