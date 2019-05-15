Vt. House gives preliminary approval to 24-hour waiting period

People who want to buy a handgun in Vermont could have to wait 24 hours to get their hands on it.

Vermont lawmakers in the House gave preliminary approval to a gun bill that will enact a 24-hour waiting period to buy a handgun by a vote of 82-58.

Supporters say the waiting period gives gun dealers more time to run a background check and better protects suicidal people and domestic violence victims.

Opponents say a waiting period infringes on the second amendment rights of responsible gun owners and say it would hurt Vermont gun shows.

The Senate passed the bill after scaling it back from a 48-hour waiting period.

The House is planning to hold a final vote Thursday.

So far, Gov. Phil Scott has not indicated if he will sign it.