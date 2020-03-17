Waitsfield grocery offers opportunity for seniors to shop first

Coronavirus concerns have people across the country and in Vermont cleaning out grocery stores of essential products, but one store in Waitsfield is making sure everyone has the chance to shop for groceries.

Mehuron's supermarket is adopting a policy where from 8 to 9 in the morning, the store is only open to older Vermonters and people with compromised immune systems. The idea is that the most vulnerable are in the store when it's the cleanest. The CDC says seniors are at the greatest risk for contracting the coronavirus.

Tom Mehuron, the store's owner, also has an immune issue and says their policy is aimed at making sure everyone in the community can get groceries.

"Just the number of people in here wasn't a good situation for anybody who was high risk to be at. We were well over the 200 person in a building point," Mehuron said.

The independent grocer says it's kind of an honor system and that anyone else needing groceries during the morning will still be allowed to shop.

