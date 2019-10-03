Waitsfield man in court for DUI, reckless endangerment

The brother of a Waitsfield man convicted in a 2016 crash that left a Fayston woman paralyzed now faces multiple charges for a DUI crash last month that also injured his passengers.

Police say Alexander Baird, 22, crashed his car into a cliff on Crosstown Road in Berlin Sept. 13. Police say both Baird and four passengers abandoned the car with airbags deployed, blood visible and no plates.

Alexander Baird is the brother of Andrew Baird III, who along with several others took part in the 2016 crash that left 20-year-old Lily Stilwell of Fayston paralyzed from the waist down. Authorities say the group of friends moved Stilwell to another car and failed to take her to the hospital for treatment.

Soon after Alexander Baird's crash last month, police say they pulled over a car in Berlin driven by Jeremy Champney, one of the friends who pleaded guilty but served no jail time in the 2016 crash. The car he was driving was registered to Andrew Baird. Alexander and several other people were inside -- some with injuries.

Court documents show the passengers were in the car that crashed on Crosstown Road. Police also say Alexander initially told officers he was his brother. His blood alcohol content was 0.089 several hours after the crash.

Alexander Baird arraigned Thursday on charges including, DUI, false information to a police officer, negligent operation, and reckless endangerment.