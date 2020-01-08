Waitsfield ski shop destroyed in fire

A local ski shop is destroyed after a weekend fire and police are saying plugged in electronics on a wooden counter top could be to blame.

It happened Sunday morning at Infinite Sports in Mehuron's Plaza in Waitsfield.

Officials say everything inside the ski shop is a total loss, but the dollar value has yet to be determined.

Luckily, there were no injuries and fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other businesses.

Firefighters say the exact cause is undetermined but is directly related to an electrical issue on the wooden counter top.

They say the building is salvageable but needs extensive cleanup.