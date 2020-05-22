Wallingford man home after battle with coronavirus

After being sick with COVID-19 for more than 60 days-- including 24 days on a ventilator at the Rutland Regional Medical Center-- Paulin Goulet is home in Wallingford.

We introduced you to Goulet, 67, earlier this week.

He completed his physical therapy at Mount Ascutney Hospital and was welcomed home by his family on Friday. He got an escort from Wallingford's and Clarendon's fire departments. And handmade signs of love and support decorated his road home.

Paulin Goulet: "Forty-one days in the hospital and 20 days at the rehab. When I was there, I didn't even walk. You can't tell, they did a good job.

Reporter Olivia Lyons: It's incredible!

Paulin Goulet: Yes, it is. I was lucky.

Goulet's family thanked the community for their support.