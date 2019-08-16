Walmart says they support 'common sense' gun control

Walmart appears to be taking a stand on gun control.

CEO Doug McMillon says his company supports common-sense gun legislation.

McMillon specifically mentioned background checks and removing weapons from "people who pose an imminent danger."

He did not endorse any specific legislation, instead, he said reauthorization of the assault weapons ban should be debated.

WCAX asked Vermonters what they thought.

"There's been a lot of shootings going around, they just give anybody a gun," Michelle Coats said. "It makes sense for Walmart to make a stance against this."

"I don't know if they should have guns here necessarily, that aren't locked up," Brian Amphavnna said. "But ammunition should be accessible to Americans."

"I don't have a problem with people who are responsible having a gun," Will Mitchel said. "I know a lot of people who get a lot of joy hunting, but we do need common-sense law. We need to keep guns away from people who are dangerous."

Walmart is one of the largest sellers of guns and ammunition in the world.