Walmart store security video caught two women police say were involved in a counterfeit crime.

It happened Wednesday at the Walmart in Williston. Police say employees found seven fake $100 bills. In addition to the two suspects, police say the male driver of black Mercedes or Buick with New York plates is also connected.

A similar incident also happened at the Walmart in St. Albans.

Call police if you can help: 802-878-6611.