Do you recognize this man? Police say he stole electronics from the Walmart in Lebanon, New Hampshire, last month.

They say he rolled some big-ticket items right out the door. Investigators say he made off with a TV and a computer on two separate occasions, Aug. 9 and 10.

Police say he loaded the stolen goods into a green, four-door sedan with a black rear bumper.

If you know who he is, call the police in Lebanon at 603-448-1212 or the tip line at 603-448-CLUE.