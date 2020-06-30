Wanted Johnson man arrested with fentanyl after I-91 crash

Two people are facing charges after an accident on I-95 in Westminster.

Troopers responded to Interstate 91 around 12:30 Monday afternoon, after a vehicle had struck a guardrail. After an investigation, police say 35-year-old Joseph Peets, of Johnson was in possession of fentanyl, and so was the driver, 32-year-old Melissa George.

Police say Peets then gave police a fake name in order to conceal his identity. He had an active warrant out of Washington County. Both will be in court in August.