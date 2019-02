A man wanted by police in New York has been captured in Vermont.

U.S. Marshals arrested Cody Patnode, 22, Tuesday in St. Albans. He's a parolee who police say violated conditions of release related to a grand larceny conviction.

Police say he stole two recreational vehicles from two separate businesses in Malone back in 2014

He's being held without bail and is awaiting extradition back to New York.