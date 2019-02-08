Wanted Vermont man shot in Florida by officers

A Vermont man is in the hospital after being shot by officers in Florida.

Police say it happened after Jeremy Jennings tased a deputy and a detective.

It all started Thursday, when Florida police say they stopped a car, believing that the man inside was an unregistered sex offender from out of state.

When they pulled the car over, police say 41-year-old Jennings did not cooperate and a fight broke out.

That's when they say he grabbed the taser, used it and wouldn't drop it.

After he was shot, he was taken to the hospital.

"All that gentleman had to do was comply with the instructions of law enforcement. Instead Jeremy Scott Jennings decided to engage in a fight and not comply and he's luck to be alive right now," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

Jennings is wanted in Vermont for assault and is listed as a sex offender in New York.