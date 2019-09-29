Community tip leads to wanted felon arrest

Burlington Police have a arrested a man they say was involved with numerous thefts, and criminal activity in Chittenden County.

Police say a tip led them to an apartment building in the area of King Street, near South Champlain Street. While officers surveilled the building, they saw Shane Morrill, 32, leave. Police called his name, and Morrill took off. After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody on Battery Street.

Burlington Police said they received numerous calls and tips from the public related to the investigation, including the tip that led to the arrest.