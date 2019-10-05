Wanted felon arrested in Shelburne

A community tip led to the arrest of a wanted felon in Shelburne.

Burlington Police have been looking for Ian D. Gardner, 32, after they say he stole a car, led police on multiple pursuits and made fradulent charges on a stolen credit card.

Saturday morning, police were tipped off that Gardner was staying in a room at the North Star Motel in Shelburne.

Burlington, South Burlington and Shelburne Police investigated the tip, and saw Gardner leave the motel room. Police say he immediately fled into the woods near the motel, and was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot.

Gardner faces multiple charges.