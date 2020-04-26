Wanted fugitive arrested for breaking into Vernon home

A wanted fugitive from Vernon is behind bars.

49 year-old Derek Coleman was arrested Saturday after police responded to a call of a man drunk and breaking into a Vernon home.

Coleman is wanted on a felony extraditable warrant in New Hampshire.

He's now facing other charges in Vermont including unlawful mischief, violation of conditions of release, and resisting arrest.

He's being held on $20,000 bail and will appear in court next month.

He's being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility.