Wanted fugitive arrested for breaking into Vernon home

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) A wanted fugitive from Vernon is behind bars.
49 year-old Derek Coleman was arrested Saturday after police responded to a call of a man drunk and breaking into a Vernon home.
Coleman is wanted on a felony extraditable warrant in New Hampshire.
He's now facing other charges in Vermont including unlawful mischief, violation of conditions of release, and resisting arrest.
He's being held on $20,000 bail and will appear in court next month.
He's being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility.