Wanted fugitive arrested in Vermont

Fugitive Zachariah McAllister, 28, has been arrested and held without bail. Police found him hiding under a bed around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, in a home on Main Street.

He's been wanted on a number of charges including four counts of selling Fentanyl in Vermont and the delivery or sale of heroin in Massachusetts.

Both New Hampshire and Vermont state police had been looking for the Westminster man for the last week and a half, believing him to be armed and dangerous. Earlier this month, he led police on a high speed chase in Brattleboro and eventually got away.

Police are continuing an investigation into those who knowingly harbored McAllister, who was a wanted fugitive.