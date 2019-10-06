Wanted man found asleep in stolen car

Colchester Police say they have arrested a man wanted for a string of crimes around Chittenden County.

A tip about a stolen car from Winooski, led officers to Oak Circle in Colchester, where they found Robert Bushey, 45, asleep in the driver's seat.

Bushey had an arrest warrant, and was taken into custody. He is being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center. Further charges are expected on Monday.

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd spoke with Colchester Police about the arrest, we'll have the full story on the Channel 3 News at 6:00 p.m.