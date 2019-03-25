Warning signs of appendicitis

Appendicitis is common, with about 300,000 cases every year in the U.S.

Symptoms include abdominal pain that starts around the navel and then moves to lower right side, poor appetite, nausea and sometimes vomiting and fever.

The current treatment for adults is usually laparoscopic surgery to remove the appendix.

"The major risk of not having surgery from appendicitis is that it would continue to inflame and then rupture or burst and that can lead to a major abscess which can lead to severe sepsis, a protracted stay in the hospital and even death," explained Dr. Oscar Guillamondegui of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Diagnosing appendicitis can be difficult because the symptoms can be similar to other health issues, so doctors usually have to rule out kidney stones, gall bladder problems and urinary tract infections.

Most patients leave the hospital a day or two after surgery and are back to normal activities in two to four weeks.

Researchers around the country are also currently studying using antibiotics versus surgery to treat appendicitis.

"The results aren't in yet," Guillamondegui said. "It may show that antibiotics are just as effective at treating appendicitis."

While anyone can develop appendicitis, it most often occurs in people between the ages of 10 and 30.

Antibiotics for appendicitis may also be an option for children instead of surgery.