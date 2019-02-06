Warnings about alcohol and cold weather in wake of UVM student's death

The University of Vermont community is still coming to grips with the weekend death of a first-year student.

Connor Gage

Burlington police say Connor Gage, 19, froze to death in a downtown parking lot on a bitterly cold night and they say alcohol was a contributing factor in his death.

Now, police and health officials are warning other students about that deadly combination of cold and alcohol, and hoping other students will learn from this tragedy.

Doctors say there is no doubt the combination of alcohol and freezing temperatures are a bad mix. And knowing that before you take a drink could be lifesaving.

Our Taylor Young sat down with an urgent care doctor at the UVM Medical Center who says alcohol alone impacts the brain. It clouds your judgment and could cause you to put yourself in dangerous situations.

Add in the cold factor and now your body is out of sync. Doctors say when your body heat drops below 95 degrees, you start shivering and confusion kicks in. And that's not all; doctors say alcohol also affects your body's ability to stay warm.

"Blood flow is off-- your body does not know how to keep itself warm," said Dr. Daniel Weinstein of the UVM Medical Center.

The UVM Medical Center has not seen a recent uptick in patients with hypothermia or frostbite, but they have seen an increase in the number of people visiting the emergency room for slips and falls, especially after a storm.

Some tips to stay safe in the cold-- especially when you are drinking-- are to wear proper clothing, to never walk outside alone and to avoid being outside for long periods of time.

Tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m., our Taylor Young speaks with police about the ongoing investigation into Gage's death.