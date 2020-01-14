Warren: Sanders didn't think a woman could win White House

A new dispute between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders marks a significant turning point in a Democratic primary that has generally been characterized by genial differences over policy.

On Monday, Warren said Sanders told her during a private meeting two years ago that he didn’t think a woman could win the White House.

Sanders has denied telling Warren that, and a senior Sanders adviser says that “those conversations can sometimes get misconstrued.”

The feud brewing between Warren and Sanders will likely change the tone of the campaign going into Tuesday's debate.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/14/2020 12:42:59 AM (GMT -5:00)