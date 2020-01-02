Warren brings 'big structural change' message to NH town halls

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is making another swing through the Granite State as she works to win her party's nomination for president.

This is Senator Warren's 26th trip to the state since announcing her run a year ago and she has hosted closed to 200 town halls. Before an event Thursday evening in Hanover, she spoke to hundreds of supporters at a town hall in Concord and took about a dozen questions from the audience, which is considerably more than past town halls WCAX has covered.

A wealth tax on people making more than $50 million a year is central to her campaign. She says the country needs big structural change and in order to achieve that, the country can not pick a candidate that goes back to business as usual.

"Think about it. A nation that elects someone like Donald Trump is a nation that has got serious problems. Going back is not where we want to be," Warren said.

The event comes as Senator Bernie Sanders, who leads polling in New Hampshire, just released huge fundraising numbers -- $34.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Meanwhile, Warren is now in 4th place according to the Real Clear Politics average and is expected to be well behind Sanders in fundraising. Warren supporters we spoke with didn't appear concerned.

"My impression is she is in it for the long haul and she has built organizations all around the country. Her fundraising, yeah it goes up, it goes down, but it has been solid throughout," said Phillip Walker of Dunbarton.

"I think there is plenty of time. I believe in her message, I believe in her to get her message across. I think she has had to answer to things that other candidates haven't had to answer to. She's been asked harder questions. She's been asked to defend her answers," said Ali Wick-Lim of Massachusetts.

Warren was asked about Sanders's fundraising prowess after the Concord event. She replied by saying she is proud of her grassroots campaign and has been calling donors often to thank them for her support.

WCAX has made multiple requests for an interview with Senator Warren. We are still waiting for that opportunity.

