Warren cancels 4th of July celebration

The Fourth of July is still about six weeks away, but some holiday events are getting canceled now.

The town of Warren announced on its website that its Fourth of July parade and festival will not happen this year.

The event usually brings thousands of people to the small Vermont town. It would have been the celebration's 72nd straight year.

The Warren store is right in the middle of the action every year. Owner Jack Garvin said while he's disappointed about the cancellation, he's still looking forward to the holiday.

"We are going to miss it. We will put our best foot forward for this year and see what the valley and all of its ingenuity comes up with to replace it," Garvin said.

So far, no decision has been made about Burlington's Fourth of July celebration.