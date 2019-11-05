Warren's Willing Workers Hall among locations added to NH historic register

The Division of Historical Resources has added eight properties to its historic register, including five from Litchfield's town center.

The buildings along Route 3A include the Gothic Revival Litchfield Presbyterian Church; the Greek Revival Town Hall; the Tudor Revival Aaron Cutler Memorial Library; the Colonial Revival Griffin Memorial School; and the Litchfield Fire Station. The church and town hall go back to the mid-1800s.

Other properties include the George Burrell residence in Keene, an 1853 predominantly brick Italianate-style house; the Willing Workers Hall in Warren, a social hall built in 1815; and Westmoreland's Federal-style Brick Church, built in 1838.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

