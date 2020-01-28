Washington County man charged with arson in Barre granite shed fire

Police have charged a Washington County man with arson in connection with a fire that destroyed a Barre granite shed two weeks ago.

Officers on Tuesday charged Glenn Hill, 40, with lighting the fire that destroyed the Hard Rock Granite building on Boynton Street.

Multiple fire crews responded to the blaze on Boynton Street the afternoon of January 11th, but were unable to save the building.

Police say an invesigation by the the State Fire Marshal's Office, Barre City Fire Department, and Barre City Police Department led to Mr. Hill.

He is due in court Tuesday afternoon and will be charged with second degree arson, reckless endangerment, false info to law enforcement officers, careless and negligence, and driving with a suspended license.

Police had no other immediate details on why the fire was started.

