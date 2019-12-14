When it comes to festive holiday cities in the United States, Woodstock, Vermont is consistently at the top of many lists, including the most recent, Country Living Magazine.

The major reason for the distinction is happening this weekend. It's the 36th Annual Wassail Weekend.

There are a number of events taking place, including this morning's house tour followed by a traditional parade with sidesaddle horses. The entire town turns into a postcard.

Beth Finlayson with the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce says, "I think people want to feel the spirit without feeling that they need to buy stuff. Not that we don't have great shopping, but it's not big box shopping. The town is very traditional and I think people really feel special when they come here. I know I do."

The weekend started Friday night with a storytelling session. This morning's house tour begins at 9:30 AM. The parade steps off at 2 PM.