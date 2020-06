The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning everyone to watch out for snakes!

The spring weather means snakes will be venturing onto roadways, hiking trails, and backyards.

While there are 11 species of snake in Vermont, the two most common are the garter snake and the Eastern milk snake.

Both are non-poisonous.

Experts say people can usually get unwanted snakes to leave on their own without having to touch them.