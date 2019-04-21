Watching the water subside in Cambridge

Flooded roads and fast moving streams covered parts of Route 15 in Cambridge. Those who live close by say they are not surprised to see the flowing water.

"You will have areas like this where all the water is just coming over the road. But, for the majority of the village, we don't actually get flooded in the village," said David Gelineau who brought his family to get a close look at the flooding.

"We are on day two day or three of it coming over the road here, so that's something," said Gelineau who is used to the flooding, but seeing the action up close was a sight his 8 year old son Nyahm.

"Its pretty cool, but I also feel like if I touch it I am going to get pulled away by a current," said Nyahm.

A new sight to some, but a normal spring for Dan St.Cyr who heads Cambridge Emergency Management.

"It's not necessarily the snow melt conditions around here. It's more north of us, it takes a long time for that water to reach down here and when it does it floods out a lot of the floodplain," said St.Cyr. The director of Emergency Management added that there were no major concerns with the flooding over the weekend as the residents were prepared. But what it comes to changing the landscape where it floods to prevent the recurring issue, he says it's easier said than done.

"Everyone has an eye to it, coming up with the correct solution is the hard part," said St. Cyr.

Which means for now the Gelineau family and the rest of town will just have to wait and watch the water subside from a safe distance.

"That looks kind of cool and terrifying at the same time," said Nyham.

