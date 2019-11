Neighbors in Montpelier are being told to boil their water because of a water main break.

Crews were out in snow squalls Friday night working to fix it on Colonial Drive.

Montpelier Police say people on Salem Lane, Crescent Lane, Long Meadow Drive, Hillcrest Drive, and Colonial Drive have their water affected.

Police say the water was shut off for repairs.

A boil water notice was sent out to impacted homes and will likely stay in effect until next Tuesday.