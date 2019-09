A major water leak is closing down a street in Montpelier.

Police say the leak is at the intersection between Ridge Street and Nelson Street.

Barre Street is closed between Charles street and Hubbard Street.

Montpelier Police ask to avoid the area.

If you're nearby, they ask you to watch out for debris washing into the street. If you're walking, they're asking you to stay on the south side of the road.