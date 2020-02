A water main break slowed traffic in Burlington's New North End on Wednesday.

It happened near where the Beltline intersects with North Avenue at about 9 a.m.

Public Works says the eight-inch water pipe broke completely in half.

They hoped to finish repairs by 7:30 p.m.

Crews say the water pressure in the area should not be affected and there is no boil water order.

Public Works tells us that the cast iron pipe was installed in 1924.