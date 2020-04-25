Water rescue on Winooski River

A large emergency response on the Burlington city line after a swimmer stranded themselves on an island on the Winooski River.

Friday night, first responders say a man swam out to an island on the edge of Salmon Hole park, and wasn't able to get back to shore. Crews from Winooski and Burlington responded, and had to use a boat to get to the island to rescue the swimmer.

"A lot of good things that happened here," said Deputy Chief of the Burlington Fire Department, Aaron Collette. "The incident command center practiced working through these things, which could be complex events and have them seem very fluid and somewhat routine in practice for us."

The man was taken to the UVM Medical Center and treated for hypothermia. No word on why he was swimming in the Winooski River in April.

