Saturday afternoon, police and rescue were responded to a report of people in the water off Duxbury Road in Bolton. They say three people were fishing off the Winooski River shore when one fell in.

Colchester Technical Rescue, Bolton Fire and Richmond Police were on scene. Divers were called in.

At 4:00pm police confirm that the body of an 18-year-old male was located just off shore. They have not released his identity at this time.